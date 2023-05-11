The CW Acquires Lea Thompson Drama The Spencer Sisters as 5 Current Series Hang in the Balance

The CW’s slate of international acquisitions continues to grow amid much uncertainty surrounding the network’s current programming. 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back?

As the fate of five CW series continue to hang in the balance, the network has announced that Canadian drama The Spencer Sisters will begin airing this fall. The series stars Lea Thompson (Caroline in the City) and Stacey Farber (Schitt’s Creek) as a mother and daughter duo who join forces to start their own private detective agency.

“The Spencer Sisters is a charming new drama series led by the unforgettable Lea Thompson and rising star Stacey Farber,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at the CW, in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic pair to The CW this fall in an entertaining procedural that will appeal to multiple generations of amateur sleuths.”

The CW is, of course, no stranger to low-cost international acquisitions, having given a U.S. home in past years to fare such as Coroner, Professionals, Leonardo, Devilsand Family Law, and the soon-to-premiere The Rising, Barons and Sullivan’s Crossing. And the network surely will stay on that track under its new ownership, which has announced its plan to carry over only a precious few current scripted shows.