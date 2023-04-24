The CW Acquires UK Supernatural Thriller The Rising and Aussie Surf Drama Barons — Get Premiere Dates

The CW announced on Monday its acquisition of two more international series — The Rising, and Barons — that will make their Stateside bows… pretty soon! Which Broadcast Shows Remain on the Bubble?

The Rising, a supernatural crime thriller via the UK, will premiere Monday, May 29 at 8/7c, where it will be followed at 9 pm by Barons, an Australian surfer drama set in the 1970s. (Both series debuted in their homelands back in spring of 2022.)

The CW of course is no stranger to low-cost international acquisitions, having given a Stateside home in past years to fare such as Coroner, Professionals, Leonardo, Devils and Family Law. And the netlet surely will stay on that track under its new ownership, which has announced its plan to carry over only a precious few current scripted shows (including the already-renewed All American).

Adapted by Sky Studios from the 2017 Belgian series (Hotel) Beau Séjo, The Rising tells the story of Neve Kelly (Still Star-Crossed‘s Clara Rugaard), who discovers that she is dead. “Understandably, Neve is scared and confused by this new (non) existence, but moreover, when she realizes she has been murdered, she’s furious,” the synopsis tells us. “Determined to find her killer and get justice, she takes advantage of her new supernatural abilities to go where the police can’t and investigate her own death. In doing so, she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about.”

Barons, meanwhile, was created by Australian Writers Guild Award nominee Liz Doran (Please Like Me), Michael Lawrence (The Crew) and John Molloy (The Gloaming), and directed by Shawn Seet in collaboration with noted surf director Taylor Steele (Momentum Generation). Set in the ’70s “at a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest and war,” the eight-part series “captures a unique moment of upheaval and opportunity as a new surfing counterculture collides with the realities of enterprise. Two best friends, inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them — and their worlds — apart.”

Sean Keenan (Glitch), Ben O’Toole (Halifax: Retribution) and Jillian Nguyen (Hungry Ghosts) are among the Barons cast.