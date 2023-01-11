All American Renewed for Season 6 Amid CW Programming Upheaval

Fans of All American can rest easy: The football drama has secured a Season 6 renewal at The CW, to air during the 2023-24 broadcast season.

Thus far this TV season, All American is averaging 870,000 total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (including Live+7 playback), down 18 and 25 percent from its Season 4 tallies. Among all CW shows that premiered last fall, it ranks No. 1 in the demo and fourth in total audience. 2023 Renewal and Cancellation Scorecard

“Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment. “All American is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

There’s currently no word on the fate of spinoff All American: Homecoming, now in its second season.

All American‘s renewal comes amid major uncertainty about The CW’s current lineup. The Flash, Nancy Drew and Riverdale are among the existing shows heading into their final seasons, and Nexstar exec Lee Ann Gliha conceded in November that “minimal” current CW programming would carry over into the 2023-24 season after Nexstar’s acquisition of the network.

All American resumes its current fifth season on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8/7c.