The CW: 'A Couple of Shows' May Survive Into Fall 2023, Says New Owner

A “minimal” amount of current CW shows will carry over into the 2023-24 TV season, multiple execs from the network’s new owner made clear on Tuesday. Our 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

Last spring, well ahead of the anticipated shake-up resulting from Nexstar assuming ownership come November, The CW cancelled a slew of series, including Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Legacies.

Then in August, it was announced that The Flash would be speeding into its final season (in early 2023), as is Riverdale. And in recent weeks, DC’s Stargirl and Nancy Drew received similar “final season” news.

That leaves, on the scripted front at least, All American, All American: Homecoming, Kung Fu, Walker, Walker Independence, The Winchesters and Superman & Lois (Season 3 arrives at midseason), plus the freshman DC series Gotham Knights (premiering at midseason).

But most of those shows should probably start booking venues for series wrap parties, from the looks of it.

“Programming for The CW is in place for the 2022-2023 broadcast season” and “that programming is consistent with what the programmers have historically had on the air for that timeframe,” Nexstar CFO and EVP Lee Ann Gliha said on Tuesday during the company’s quarterly earnings call (via Variety). “Over the course of the next year, we’re really working to develop our slate, which will come online in the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

“We will have some carryover commitment for the CBS (Paramount) and the WBD (Warner Bros. Discovery) programming in that year,” Gliha said, “but it’s minimal at that point.”

Speaking to the waning presence of WBTV and CBS/Paramount programming, Nexstar CEO Perry Sook said during the same earnings call, “Warner and Paramount are not precluded from selling us programming. It’s just going to have to be a financial deal that we like.” (It was reported earlier this month that Nexstar will put a “$1 million-per-episode” ceiling on future licensing fees, a marked drop from what many series currently bill the network.)

“And there may be a couple of shows that distinguish themselves this year,” Sook added, “that we want to hold over to next year.”

Which current CW shows (including midseason premieres/returns) do YOU think will still be alive a year from now?