If you at all care about Outlander‘s Jamie and/or Claire Fraser, we strongly recommend watching until the very end of the show’s new Season 7 trailer.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute video, which Starz released Thursday, offers up plenty of weighty moments for us to fret over ahead of the season premiere. A mournful Claire sings “Ave Maria” while walking in a funeral procession. She cries while asking Jamie, “We will make it back here one day, won’t we?” Their house on Fraser’s Ridge very much seems like it’s on fire. Lord John wonders why Jamie won’t fight for England, “if for no other reason than to stand beside your son.” Jamie hands Claire some jewels she can use to go back through the stones “should I be killed.” Brianna gives birth. Claire, with short hair, has a noose slipped over her head.

And then there are plenty of grueling battlefield scenes… including one that apparently leaves Jamie unconscious and face-down in the grass at the very end of the trailer below.

Per the official synopsis, Season 7 — which premieres on Friday, June 16 at 8/7c — will get underway with Claire still in peril from those who think she killed Malva Christie, and Jamie and Young Ian hoping against hope to get to her in time. But, oops, there’s also the burgeoning Revolutionary War to contend with.

“Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion,” per Starz. “The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.”

Season 7 of the Starz series will feature the recast of a popular character: Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) will take over as Jamie’s sister, Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers). The season, which showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has said will “revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places,” also will feature the return of Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser) and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie).

As previously reported, Season 7 will be split into two parts, with the second half debuting sometime in 2024.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, check out the official poster below, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts!