Foundation Season 2 Release Date Revealed — Plus, Watch a New Teaser

The Empire’s downfall begins this summer.

Apple TV+ has announced the release date for Foundation Season 2, which will see a rebellion grow as the empire embraces religious extremism. The new season will debut on Friday, July 14, with new episodes streaming weekly. The streamer also unveiled a new teaser, which you can check out above.

Adapted from Isaac Asimov’s influential book series, Foundation chronicles the journeys of four crucial individuals “transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity,” per the official synopsis.

Season 1 ended with Brother Day learning that rebels contaminated Cleon I’s DNA as well as the clones’ genetic samples, making it impossible to produce pure clones. Meanwhile, Gaal returned to her home planet Synnax 130 years in the future and found Salvor, who crash-landed on the underwater planet while looking for Gaal years before.

Season 2, which is set more than a century after the events of the Season 1 finale, begins with tension mounting throughout the galaxy. “As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within,” reads the Season 2 description. “Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Plus, the Foundation has “entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.”

The upcoming season will welcome several new casting additions, including Isabella Laughland (Anne Boleyn) as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach, and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation.