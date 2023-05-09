East New York Boss Hints at Possible New Home for Cancelled CBS Series: 'Our Journey Doesn't Have to End Here'

While there’s little chance CBS will pull another S.W.A.T. and un-cancel East New York, all hope is not lost for the axed procedural. Cancellation Anxiety Intensifies: 15 Broadcast Shows on the Bubble at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC

TVLine has confirmed that efforts are underway at Warner Bros. Television to find the freshman police drama a new home in the wake of its cancellation at CBS. Monday’s axing of East New York and fellow rookie hour-long series True Lies came just hours after the Eye Network reversed its decision to cancel S.W.A.T.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television declined to comment for this story.

For his part, East New York co-creator Mike Flynn appears to be holding out hope for a second season, telling fans on Instagram, “East New York’s spirit is as strong and mighty as the people who live there. Our journey doesn’t have to end here. Stay tuned, folks.”

East New York starred Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, who ran a police station in the working-class Brooklyn neighborhood. The newly promoted Haywood faced resistance from veteran officers and detectives who didn’t like the changes she was trying to make. Jimmy Smits co-starred as Haywood’s mentor John Suarez. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lavel Schley and Olivia Luccardi led the supporting cast.

As a result of the show’s demise at CBS, East New York‘s season finale, airing this Sunday at 9/8c, is now being billed as a series finale.