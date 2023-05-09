And Just Like That EP Promises More Sex and More City in Season 2, Teases Miranda's L.A. Move and Aidan's Return

And Just Like That… is officially out of mourning and back on the prowl in Season 2.

After Carrie spent last season grieving the abrupt death of Mr. Big, the upcoming sophomore season of HBO Max’s Sex and the City continuation (premiering in June) will look to the future with a lot more optimism, executive producer Michael Patrick King tells EW.com. “A lot of Season 2 is an address to the reaction to Season 1 in my thought process. ‘Oh, it’s dark. Oh really? That’s necessary because the opposite of dark is light, so this is light. And if that was winter, this is spring.'”

In fact, Season 2 is a throwback to the good old Sex and the City days, King hints: “There’s sex and there’s city… There are so many restaurants, and there’s so much New York. It’s really more city than I’ve ever seen in the show… When Sex and the City was good, we showed four individuals all experiencing different versions of the same question, which is: How do you fulfill yourself? That’s what we’re doing now with even more characters.”

One of those characters is Miranda’s new love interest Che Diaz, the stand-up comic who took Miranda with them to film a sitcom pilot in Los Angeles. “The idea of Miranda in L.A. while Che does a pilot to me is like a lemon meringue pie. It’s so tart and sweet and wrong, in a comedy way,” King notes, adding that it was “really interesting to remove somebody from a group and put them on their own island with some other character. They’re both trying to grow or be happy — and it’s substantial, it’s enough.” But he also reassures fans that “they’re back in New York at some point… TV pilots are an iffy business.”

Also back in New York in Season 2: Carrie’s former flame Aidan Shaw, with John Corbett reprising his Sex and the City role. King calls Aidan’s return “a big entrée in our feast,” revealing that though Aidan was still married when we last saw him in the second Sex and the City movie, “I would not make Carrie Bradshaw a home-wrecker… They’re both single. You know how she’s single. You don’t know how Aidan’s single.”

