Ratings: Goldbergs, Million Little Things Add Viewers With Series Finales

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS' Survivor led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC's Chicago Fire drew the night's largest audience.

ABC | The Conners (with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, TVLine reader grade “B+”) was steady, The Goldbergs‘ series finale (2.6 mil/0.3, reader grade “C+”) drew its best audience since Jan. 18, Not Dead Yet (2 mil/0.3 and 1.7 mil/0.2) was steadyish with a season-ending double pump, and A Million Little Things (1.9 mil/0.2, reader grade “A”) drew its best audience since March 15.

NBC | Back from a month-long break, Chicago Med (5.7 mil0.5), Fire (6 mil/0.5) and P.D. (4.9 mil/0.5) were all down in viewers. Fire also dipped in the demo, but P.D. ticked up.

THE CW | The Flash (450K/0.1) slipped to its second-smallest audience of the final season, whereas Riverdale (220K/0.1) rose in both measures.

CBS | Survivor (4.7 mil/0.6) dipped, and True Lies (2.1 mil/0.2) slipped to an audience low.

FOX | Masked Singer (3.3 mil/0.5) and Farmer Wants a Wife (2.1 mil/0.3) were steady.

