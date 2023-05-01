Sunday Ratings: The Blacklist Audience Grows, The Company You Keep Ticks Up

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s American Idol dominated Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes easily clocked in with the night’s biggest audience. The Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

ABC | The Time 100 special (with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating) drew a markedly smaller audience than your typical AFV. Idol (5.1 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped week-to-week, while “bubble” drama The Company You Keep (2.2 mil/0.3) ticked up in the demo ahead of next Sunday’s finale.

CBS | 60 Minutes did 6.8 mil and a 0.4.

NBC | Leading out of Carol Burnett birthday special and Magnum P.I. reruns, The Blacklist posted its fourth-best audience of the season so far (1.9 mil) and its ninth 0.2 rating in 10 episodes. (Note: The Blacklist is confirmed to be moving to Thursdays effective June 1.)

FOX | The Simpsons did 850K and a 0.2, followed by The Great North (640K/0.2), Robert’s Hamburgers (830K/0.3) and Family Guy (910K/0.3).

