The Good Doctor: [Spoiler] Out Ahead of Season 7

The Good Doctor will be down a series regular this fall.

TVLine can confirm that Brandon Larracuente, who plays Dr. Danny Perez, will not be returning to the ABC medical drama on a full-time basis for Season 7. However, an insider tells us that he could return as a guest star.

Per Deadline, Larracuente has already booked a starring role in Dick Wolf’s forthcoming Prime Video drama On Call, starring opposite Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario.

Larracuente’s Dr. Perez made his debut in Season 6’s second episode, alongside Savannah Welch’s Dr. Danica “Danni” Powell. He was quickly elevated to series regular, while fellow newbie Welch was was written out after nine episodes, when Powell was fired from the residency program.

Perez was quickly established as a love interest for Bria Samoné Henderson’s Dr. Jordan Allen, but a number of obstacles prevented them from pursuing a relationship. Those included the recent return of Dr. Jared Kalu, which set in motion a surprise love triangle. But the biggest hurdle of all has been Perez’s opioid addiction. Though he initially had his demons under control, he relapsed in Season 6’s fall finale, and has since been strictly focused on maintaining his sobriety.

The Good Doctor — which secured a Season 7 renewal earlier this month — wraps its sixth season on Monday, May 1 (at 10/9c). In the episode, titled “Love’s Labor,” Shaun and Lea are heading to the delivery room and everyone from the hospital is also there — except for one very important person. Meanwhile, a tragic accident involving Drs. Perez and Kalu pulls everyone away, including Dr. Murphy.

The cast currently consists of Freddie Highmore (as medical extraordinaire Dr. Shaun Murphy), Hill Harper (as Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park), Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo), Noah Galvin (as Dr. Asher Wolke), Henderson and Larracuente. Good Doctor Cast Exits

No word yet on a pickup for prospective spinoff The Good Lawyer; a backdoor pilot starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman first aired March 13 and earned a TVLine reader grade of “A-.” As previously reported, the offshoot is still very much in play for a series pickup, and a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

Are you see to see Brandon Larracuente scrub out ahead of Season 7? Sound off in Comments.