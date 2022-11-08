The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Promoted to Series Regular

At least one of St. Bonaventure’s first-year interns will be putting down roots in San Jose. 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

The Good Doctor has elevated Brandon Larracuente to series-regular status, TVLine has learned. The promotion comes just four episodes after he was introduced as surgical resident Dr. Danny Perez, and ahead of the ABC medical drama’s landmark 100th episode (airing Monday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c).

As of press time, Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first year Danica Powell, remains a recurring player.

First introduced in the Oct. 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is described as “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm.” He is someone who “leans on his big heart and positive attitude to navigate the challenges of his first year. But Perez’s dazzling smile hides a painful past, including a years-long struggle with opioid addiction. Now clean for five years, his journey of recovery often makes him a better, more compassionate doctor… while also complicating his life at St. Bonaventure, professionally and personally,” as he contends with feelings for fellow resident Jordan Allen (played by Bria Samoné Henderson).

In the above-mentioned 100th episode, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose, and Drs. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Powell (Welch) “are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery,” according the official synopsis. “Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives.”

Are you happy to learn that Perez will be staying put? Hit the comments with your reactions to Larracuente’s promotion (and any thoughts you may have about the Season 6 newbies).