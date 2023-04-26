Bob Hearts Abishola Renewal Twist: 11 Series Regulars Demoted to Recurring

Bob Hearts Abishola is going to look remarkably different when it returns for Season 5. 20 Shows Still on the Bubble (Updated)

According to our sister site Deadline, only Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku are returning to their titular roles as series regulars. The remainder of the cast — which consists of Christine Ebersole (as Dottie), Matt Jones (as Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (as Christina), Vernee Watson (as Gloria), Shola Adewusi (as Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (as Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (as Dele), Bayo Akinfemi (as Goodwin), Anthony Okungbowa (as Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (as Ebunoluwa) and series co-creator Gina Yashere (as Kemi) — will return on a recurring basis, with each reportedly guaranteed just five episodes next year.

As a result, Warner Bros., which produces B❤️A, has waved exclusivity on the rest of the cast. In other words, they’re free to look for other TV jobs.

Neither CBS nor WB would confirm an episode count for Season 5, which was greenlit in January.

B❤️A started off as a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman (played by Mike & Molly vet Gardell) and his cardiac nurse (Olowofoyeku). The unlikely couple tied the knot at the beginning of Season 3. Over time, the series has blossomed into a true ensemble effort, which was only natural with a robust cast of 13 series regulars.

CBS previously renewed its entire sitcom slate for the 2023-24 broadcast season, including Ghosts (for Season 3), The Neighborhood (for Season 6) and Young Sheldon (for Season 7). Bob Hearts Abishola wraps Season 4 on Monday, May 22; get finale spoilers here.

