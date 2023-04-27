Will Bob Hearts Abishola's Finale Set the Stage for That Mass Cast Exodus?

It’s hard to imagine a version of Bob Hearts Abishola without the extended Wheeler and Olatunji families present every week — but what if the Detroit-based marrieds made a big move ahead of Season 5? 20 Shows Still on the Bubble (Updated)

As previously reported, only Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku are returning to their titular roles as series regulars. The remainder of the cast — which consists of Christine Ebersole (as Dottie), Matt Jones (as Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (as Christina), Vernee Watson (as Gloria), Shola Adewusi (as Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (as Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (as Dele), Bayo Akinfemi (as Goodwin), Anthony Okungbowa (as Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (as Ebunoluwa) and series co-creator Gina Yashere (as Kemi) — will return on a recurring basis, with each reportedly guaranteed just five episodes next year.

As a result, Warner Bros., which produces B❤️A, has waved exclusivity on the rest of the cast. In other words, they’re free to look for other TV jobs — and their returns are in no way assured.

That brings us to the synopsis for B❤️A‘s Season 4 finale. In the episode, airing Monday, May 22 (CBS, 8:30/7:30c), “doubts begin to creep in as Abishola awaits her acceptance letter to the medical school of her dreams in Baltimore” — as in Maryland. Meanwhile, “Bob battles his subconscious when he realizes he doesn’t want to leave Detroit.” But will he have a choice?

Should Bob and Abishola make the move from Michigan to Maryland, that’d put more than 700 miles between the marrieds and their brood… and make it easy to explain why, say, Tunde and Olu aren’t dropping in for regular family dinners. And surely Goodwin, Kofo and the Wheelers can keep MaxDot afloat if Bob leaves the family business (or decides to work remotely). But is that a version of the show that you’d want to see? Sound off in Comments.