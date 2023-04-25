The Witcher Sets Release Dates for Henry Cavill's Final Episodes as Geralt — Watch Teaser for Season 3

Netflix is ready to throw one last coin to Henry Cavill, announcing that the actor’s third and final season as The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia will be released in two parts this summer.

The swords-and-sorcery drama will return for Volume 1 of Season 3 (aka Episodes 1–5) on Thursday, June 29, while Volume 2 (Episodes 6–8) will be held until Thursday, July 27.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” per Netflix’s official Season 3 synopsis. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

New and returning Season 3 cast members include: Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Myanna Buring as Tissaia, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Cassie Clare as Philippa, Hugh Skinner as Radovid, Wilson Mbomio as Dara, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Simon Callow as Codringher, Liz Carr as Fenn, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Safiyya Ingar as Keira, Rochelle Rose as Margarita, Michalina Olszanska as Marti, Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen, Bart Edwards as Emhyr, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Christelle Elwin as Mistle and Meng’er Zhang as Milva.

As reported back in October 2022, Cavill will not return for The Witcher‘s fourth season. Instead, the role of Geralt is being recast with Liam Hemsworth.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill said in a statement when news of his impending departure first broke. “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Added Hemsworth: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. I’m honoured that [Henry is] handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. … I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look at The Witcher Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.