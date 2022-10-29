The Witcher Shocker: Henry Cavill Out Ahead of Season 4; Liam Hemsworth to Take Over as Geralt of Rivia

Major shake-up on The Witcher. What to Watch This Week

Netflix on Saturday announced that the fantasy drama has been renewed for Season 4, at which point series star Henry Cavill will depart the role of Geralt of Rivia and hand his swords over to Hunger Games vet Liam Hemsworth.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill continued. “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Added Hemsworth: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The news comes just days after Cavill announced his big screen return as Superman. “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends,” the actor wrote in an Instagram caption of a Clark Kent photo. “The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

Season 3 of The Witcher (which is due out Summer 2023) adds Flash vet Robbie Amell in the role of Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings), Hugh Skinner (Fleabag) and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad, Bloods) have also boarded the ensemble as Milva, Prince Radovid and Mistle, respectively.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” according to the official Season 3 logline. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Witcher‘s Season 4 renewal. Have thoughts on the big Geralt switcheroo? Sound off in Comments.