Frasier Revival: Roz Is Returning!

Paramount+’s forthcoming Frasier sequel series has added another very familiar face to its guest cast.

Peri Gilpin, who played producer/foil to Kelsey Grammer’s radio host during the original series’ 11-season run on NBC, will reprise her role in the revival. She is set to appear in one episode.

As previously reported, the new series will follow Frasier as he returns to Boston, where he will be met with “new challenges” and “new relationships,” while also finally fulfilling “an old dream or two.”

Joining Grammer in the follow-up will be British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst (playing Frasier’s old college friend, university professor Alan Cornwall), Jack Cutmore-Scott (as Frasier and Lilith’s son Freddy), Anders Keith (as Niles and Daphne’s son David), Jess Salgueiro (as Freddy’s roommate Eve) and Toks Olagundoye (as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department).

Bebe Neuwirth is also set to guest star in an episode, reprising her role as Frasier’s ex Lilith.

Grammer revealed in an interview that his former TV sib David Hyde Pierce “basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” although he’s holding out hope that Jane Leeves will pop in as Daphne. (John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s dad Martin Crane, passed away in 2018.)

Although there’s been no word on what Frasier’s current professional situation is, it stands to reason (based on the character details above) that he will be kicking off a new chapter as a college professor.

The first two episodes will be helmed by legendary director (and Cheers/Frasier alum) James Burrows.