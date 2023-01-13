Frasier Revival Recasts Key Character

One Frasier character will look a bit different when he returns for the upcoming Paramount+ revival: Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) has been cast to play Frasier’s son Freddy, our sister site Variety reports.

Cutmore-Scott takes over for Trevor Einhorn, who played Freddy on the original Frasier, appearing in a total of eight episodes. (The son of Frasier and Lilith, Freddy was born during an episode of Cheers and was played by a number of child actors on Cheers and Frasier before Einhorn.)

Now all grown up, Freddy — or Frederick, as Frasier used to call him — is “a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather,” according to the official description. (Frasier’s father Martin, played by the late John Mahoney, was a gruff, beer-drinking former cop.) “Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps — dropping out of college to become a fireman — and he’s never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.”

Kelsey Grammer will star in the revival, reprising his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival’s official logline states: “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.” Paramount+ officially handed the revival a series order in October.

The rest of the original Frasier cast — David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) — are not currently attached to the revival. (Mahoney passed away in 2018.) British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst is set to play Frasier’s professor pal Alan Cornwall, a boozy, brainy old college buddy with a mischievous streak.

Cutmore-Scott starred as a crime-solving magician in the ABC drama Deception, which was cancelled in 2018 after a single season. He also headlined the short-lived Fox comedy Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life. His other TV credits include Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0.