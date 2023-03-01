Frasier: Bebe Neuwirth Set to Reprise Role of Lilith in Paramount+ Revival

We haven’t seen the last of Frasier‘s peculiar and socially inept ex: Bebe Neuwirth is set to reprise her role of Lilith in Paramount+’s upcoming revival series. What's New on Netflix, Paramount+ and More

The actress will guest-star in an episode revolving around son Freddy’s birthday party. “When they reunite, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston,” reads the official logline. “What begins as a fun party with friends and family inevitably becomes a Lilith and Frasier showdown for the ages.”

As previously reported, the revival will follow Frasier as he ventures to a different city and faces new challenges, relationships and an old dream or two.

Aside from Kelsey Grammer in the title role, series regulars for the revival will include Cutmore-Scott (Deception), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Goodnight Sweetheart), Toks Olagundoye (Castle), Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) and newcomer Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne’s son David.

While David Hyde Pierce is officially out, Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) could possibly make guest appearances, though neither is expected to star as a series regular.

Neuwirth was last seen on Frasier in the Season 11 episode titled “Guns N’ Neuroses,” guest-starring in a total of 12 episodes of its original run. Before that, her character Lilith recurred on Cheers until she was promoted to an official cast member for the show’s last two seasons.

Thoughts on Lilith’s return? Let us know if you’re eagerly anticipating the Frasier revival (and reunion!) by dropping some comments.