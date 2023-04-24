The View's Studio Audience Erupts in Applause at Tucker Carlson's Fox News Departure Announcement — Watch

The studio audience at Monday’s taping of The View took a little time to enjoy Tucker Carlson‘s Fox News ouster.

Near the end of the hour, moderator Whoopi Goldberg shared the breaking news that Carlson had parted ways with the conservative news network. And the crowd promptly broke out in applause.

Co-host Ana Navarro quickly joined the celebration, leading the audience in a chorus of “goodbye.” Watch the moment below.

The studio audience at @TheView broke out in applause when Tucker Carlson's ouster was announced. Then the co-hosts did a wave and led the crowd in singing "GOODBYE." pic.twitter.com/BVNnMDLzdq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Fox News characterized Carlson’s exit as a mutual decision, announcing in a statement early Monday, ““Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21.”

There was zero indication of Carlson’s exit as recently as Friday evening, when at the close of what would be his final episode he said to viewers a typical, “We’ll be back on Monday.” In fact, as of this morning there were still promos running for Carlson’s planned interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Watch Fox News announce Carlson’s exit on air.)

Carlson’s exit comes in the wake of Fox News Channel reaching a settlement in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, just as their much-publicized trial was about to get underway. Dominion claimed it was owed damages resulting from Fox News’ airing of false claims about its role in the 2020 election. In the past few months, emails and texts gathered for the trial from Fox executives and anchors — Carlson and Sean Hannity included — hinted that people working at the company knowingly put forth false information about the election and Dominion’s involvement in it.