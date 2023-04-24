Tucker Carlson Shocker: Watch Fox News Announce His Exit On Air

Just minutes after Fox News released a statement confirming the network had parted ways with primetime host Tucker Carlson, newscaster Harris Faulkner announced the shocking exit on air. Shocking TV Exits

Faulkner essentially read the network’s statement verbatim (see below), before delving right into a segment about a Washington state bill that would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent. Watch above.

As previously reported, Carlson’s last show aired Friday. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 pm ET starting this evening, as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

Carlson’s exit comes in the wake of Fox News Channel reaching a settlement in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, just as their much-publicized trial was about to get underway. Dominion claimed it was owed damages resulting from Fox News’ airing of false claims about its role in the 2020 election. In the past few months, emails and texts gathered for the trial from Fox executives and anchors — Carlson and Sean Hannity included — hinted that people working at the company knowingly put forth false information about the election and Dominion’s involvement in it.

Justin Nelson, an attorney representing Dominion, said the case was settled for $787.5 million.

In a statement released after the settlement was reached, Fox said: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

Carlson began his Fox News tenure as a political analyst in 2009, appearing on various programs before the launch of Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2016. Prior to that, he worked at CNN from 2000 to 2005, where he served as cohost of the debate-style program Crossfire, before making the leap to MSNBC, where he hosted the primetime program Tucker from 2005 to 2008.

In other cable news, CNN on Monday terminated Don Lemon after 17 years. For more on that, go here.