House of the Dragon Season 2 Adds GLOW Alum, Alicent's Bro and More

Send a raven: House of the Dragon has added a handful of new faces to its cast roster ahead of Season 2.

Gayle Rankin, who played GLOW‘s Sheila the She-Wolf and more recently appeared in Perry Mason, will portray Alys Rivers, our sister site Variety reports. The character lives at Harrenhal, is a witch and — in the source material, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood — becomes someone very important to Otto, Alicent and the rest of the Greens.

We’ll also meet: Ser Gwayne Hightower, Otto’s son and Alicent’s brother, who will be played by Freddie Fox (Slow Horses); Ser Simon Strong, great-uncle to Larys Strong and castellan (aka very important person) of Harrenhal, who will be played by Simon Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful); and Alyn of Hull, a Velaryon sailor who was there for the Stepstones brouhaha and who will be played by Abubakar Salim (Raised by Wolves).

Season 2 of HBO’s first Game of Thrones spinoff will consist of eight episodes and likely will not air until 2024. The network recently greenlit another Thrones series — A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas — and reportedly is thinking about a Jon Snow-centric show and a prequel focused on the reign of Aegon I Targargyen.