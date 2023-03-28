House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Have Fewer Episodes Than Season 1 

Rhaenyra’s dragons will get less flying time in House of the Dragon‘s Season 2.

The fantasy drama’s sophomore run will consist of eight episodes, TVLine has confirmed, which is two fewer than Season 1’s episode count. We’re hearing that the change was made to service the story. Our sister site Deadline first reported the new episode count.

Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel is not likely to air until 2024, according to HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys. “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns,” Bloys said soon after the Season 1 finale aired in October 2022. “It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

He added: “Don’t expect it in 2023.”

House of the Dragon‘s first season ended with an episode that found Rhaenyra giving birth to a stillborn daughter, getting crowned queen and learning that her middle son, Lucerys, had been killed by Aemond Targaryen and his dragon. (Read a full recap, hear Emma D’Arcy’s take on the Black Queen’s immense losses, and then read Steve Toussaint’s thoughts on Corlys’ big return.)

Afterward, showrunner Ryan Condal said that the show would no longer skip around in the history of Westeros or recast main characters. “I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done,” the executive producer said. “We tell the story in real time from here forward.”

