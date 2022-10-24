House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms the Time Jumps Have Ended: 'We're Not Recasting Anybody'

House of the Dragon‘s first season is now behind us — and so, too, is the show’s penchant for major time jumps between episodes.

“I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done,” showrunner Ryan Condal told our sister site Deadline after Sunday’s freshman finale. “We tell the story in real time from here forward.”

House of the Dragon‘s inaugural season moved through Targaryen history quite quickly, with new installments picking up months, or often years, after the preceding hour. Episode 6, in particular, delivered a 10-year leap forward in which actresses Milly Alcock (as Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Emily Carey (as Alicent Hightower) were respectively replaced by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke for the remainder of the season. (The swift pace has frequently drawn criticism — including from us, in our assessment of House of the Dragon versus Prime Video’s The Rings of Power.)

But Condal assured viewers that D’Arcy, Cooke and the rest of the current cast will remain in place for the rest of the show’s run.

“The actors are playing these characters until the end,” he continued. “We’re not recasting anybody. We’re not making any huge jumps forward in time. We are now in the Dance of the Dragons, and we’re going to tell that story.”

The Dance of the Dragons refers to Rhaenyra and Aegon II's civil war for the Iron Throne, which was previously referenced during Game of Thrones and got underway during Sunday's finale. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of "A-";