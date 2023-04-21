The CW Sets Season Finale Dates for Superman & Lois and All American

Mark your calendars, CW fans: We now know when two of the network’s top dramas will wrap up their seasons.

The Season 3 finale of Superman & Lois will air Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. All American, meanwhile, will air its Season 5 finale on Monday, May 15 at 8 pm. Plus, Gotham Knights will wrap up its freshman run with a finale airing directly after Superman & Lois‘ finale at 9 pm on June 27. All American has already been renewed for a sixth season, but Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights are still awaiting word on their fate.

As for the rest of The CW’s current lineup, as previously announced, Walker will air its Season 3 finale on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm, with a Season 4 renewal still up in the air. Three more CW series will end their runs this summer with previously scheduled series finales: The Flash, on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 pm; and Riverdale and Nancy Drew on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 and 9 pm, respectively.

Elsewhere on the CW primetime schedule, Kung Fu, All American: Homecoming, Walker Independence and The Winchesters are all still waiting to hear if they’ll be renewed for another season. Keep in mind: The CW was formally acquired by Nexstar last year, and Nexstar exec Lee Ann Gliha conceded in November that “minimal” current CW programming would carry over into the 2023-24 season.

For more on what’s renewed, cancelled and on the bubble at The CW and all the major broadcast networks, check out TVLine’s handy-dandy Renewal Scorecard. Tell us in the comments below: Which CW series do you most want to see come back?