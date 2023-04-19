Ratings: Bubble Comedy American Auto Ends Season on Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a four-way tie for the Tuesday demo win, while CBS’ FBI easily copped the night’s biggest audience. Broadcast Shows That Are Still on the Bubble!

CBS | FBI (with 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and International flavour (5.1 mil/0.3) both dipped — with the latter marking series lows — while Most Wanted (4.9 mil/0.4) held steady. (Get CBS finale spoilers!)

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.2 mil/0.4, read post mortem) slipped to an audience low but was steady in the demo.

ABC | The Rookie (3.4 mil/0.4) slipped to Tuesday lows, while on-the-bubble Feds (2.2 ml/0.3) lost eyeballs but held steady in the demo. Will Trent (2.5 mil/0.3) celebrated its renewal with its smallest audience yet and an eighth straight 0.3 rating.

NBC | Leading out of a Night Court rerun, American Auto (1.4 mil/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A”) hit and matched series lows with its Season 2 finale, and both The Wall (1.8 mil0.2) and Weakest Link (1.8 mil0.2) dipped.

