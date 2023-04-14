The Conners Casts Sean Astin as Becky's New Love Interest — First Look

Is recovering alcoholic Becky ready to make a love connection? The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast Sean Astin (The Goonies, the Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Tyler, a potential match for Lecy Goranson’s Becky. He’ll appear in Season 5’s third-to-last episode, airing Wednesday, April 19 (ABC, 8/7c), when Jackie and Louise try to help Dan’s eldest daughter meet a new guy.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Becky and Tyler are seen at the Lobo Lounge — not to worry, Becky’s nursing a soda! — where they discuss their shared desire to find someone they actually like and skip past the “getting to know you” phase of the relationship.

It’s no secret that Becky has struggled to move on in the years since Mark’s death. Though his passing was referenced several times during 2018’s Roseanne revival — Darlene and David named their son in his honor — it was never revealed how he passed. It wasn’t until The Conners‘ third season that the spinoff explained that Mark died in a freak motorcycle accident.

As such, Becky has stayed (mostly) single. She briefly entertained a romance with baby daddy Emilio, but their relationship fizzled out before it truly got underway. There was also Wyatt, a Green Bay Packers fan that Chicago Bears fan Dan nearly chased out of the house in Season 2, and former high school classmate Mikey, who was last seen at Dan and Louise’s wedding in Season 4.

Scroll down to see first-look photos from Sean Astin’s stint in Lanford, then hit the comments and tell us if you think Becky and Tyler have potential to go the distance.