Chicago Fire, Med, P.D. Renewed at NBC

The #OneChicago franchise is holding strong at NBC: The network has renewed Chicago Fire and its spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, TVLine has learned.

Fire has been picked up for Season 12, while P.D. and Med will return for their 11th and ninth seasons, respectively. 21 Broadcast-TV Shows Still on the Bubble

Chicago Fire (with 9.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, with Live+7 playback) reigns as NBC’s most-watched drama this TV season, followed by Med (8.7 mil/0.9) and P.D. (8.5 mil/1.1). In the demo, P.D. tops all NBC dramas, followed by Fire (tied for No. 2 with Law & Order: SVU) and Med. All three #OneChicago shows are down just a tick in total audience versus last season, and down about two tenths in the demo each.

The pickups come as all three shows are off the air for nearly a month, a fairly unprecedented hiatus this late in the season. The trio of Dick Wolf-produced shows currently airs as a block on Wednesday nights from 8-11 pm.

In other good news for Wolf, NBC has also renewed the entire Law & Order-verse for the 2023-24 season; get details on those pickups here.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” Wolf said in a statement. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

TVLine’s 2023 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. #OneChicago fans, hit the comments with your reactions and hopes for the future seasons!