Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime Renewed at NBC

The rule of law (and order) remains in effect at NBC: The network has renewed Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, TVLine has learned.

In addition, the Peacock Net has handed renewals to Dick Wolf’s Windy City-based procedurals Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. (Read more about that here.)

The renewals mean that the flagship Law & Order will be heading into Season 23, with the Mariska Hargitay-led SVU entering Season 25 and Chris Meloni’s SVU spinoff Organized Crime reaching Season 4 — though one of the three series has been handed a reduced episode order.

Season to date, Law & Order: SVU is averaging 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), ranking No. 4 and No. 2 (tied with Chicago Fire) among the 11 dramas that NBC has aired this TV season, while Organized Crime (5.5 million/0.8) places sixth and fifth and Law & Order proper (6 mil/0.7) comes in fifth and sixth. Of note, all three shows are up a tick in viewers versus their previous seasons.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” Wolf said via statement. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

What are your thoughts about the Law & Order renewals? Hit the comments and let us know!