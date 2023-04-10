Kim Kardashian Joins Horror Story's Pregnancy-Themed Season 12; Emma Roberts Also Returning — Watch Video

Now this is scary: Kim Kardashian on Monday revealed that she has joined the cast of American Horror Story‘s upcoming 12th season.

The news came via a video posted to social media, which also confirmed that Emma Roberts will be returning to the AHS fold. She hasn’t been seen on the FX anthology series since Season 9 (1984).

Season 12 will be based on the forthcoming Danielle Valentine novel Delicate Condition, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which is described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed.” The novel, which hits shelves in August, tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.” The entire season will be tackled by one writer, Halley Feiffer.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” series co-creator Ryan Murphy says in a statement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Watch Kardashian’s announcement below:

To her credit, this won’t be Kardashian’s first acting experience. Occasionally playing an exaggerated version of herself, the reality star has appeared on multiple TV shows over the years, including 90210, Last Man Standing and Drop Dead Diva. She also had a memorable role in the 2013 film Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

Kardashian’s turn as Saturday Night Live host in 2021 also reportedly impressed series creator Ryan Murphy, who is friends with her.

It was previously reported that Matt Czuchry, fresh off the cancellation of Fox’s The Resident, will also make his American Horror Story debut in Season 12.

American Horror Story premiered in 2011, with its first season later being dubbed Murder House. Subsequent seasons included Asylum (2012), Coven (2013), Freak Show (2014), Hotel (2015), Roanoke (2016), Cult (2017), Apocalypse (2018), 1984 (2019), Double Feature (2021) and NYC (2022).

Your thoughts on Kardashian joining the AHS universe? Let it all out in a comment below.