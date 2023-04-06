Matt Czuchry Joining Horror Story After The Resident Cancellation — Report

Matt Czuchry‘s days as Dr. Conrad Hawkins may be behind him, but it doesn’t sound like the actor will stay away from our screens for too long. 2023 Scorecard: What's Renewed? Cancelled?

Czuchry is set to join the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The FX anthology series is produced by 20th Television, the same studio responsible for Fox’s just-cancelled The Resident.

News of The Resident‘s cancellation after six seasons was made official by Fox on Thursday. Czuchry had been a regular since the medical drama premiered in 2018. Prior to his tenure as Dr. Hawkins, Czuchry was best known for playing Cary Agos on CBS’ The Good Wife and Logan Huntzberger on The CW/Netflix’s Gilmore Girls.

Czuchry’s casting qualifies as the first nugget of information about the next installment in the Horror Story franchise, which last spun the story of a gay serial killer in 1980s New York City.

American Horror Story premiered in 2011, with its first season later being dubbed Murder House. Subsequent seasons included Asylum (2012), Coven (2013), Freak Show (2014), Hotel (2015), Roanoke (2016), Cult (2017), Apocalypse (2018), 1984 (2019), Double Feature (2021) and NYC (2022).

TVLine has reached out to FX for comment.

