TVLine Items: Kerry Condon's Star Wars Role, Cocaine Bear Streams and More

There’s even more news out of Star Wars Celebration in London.

Disney+’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the Goonies-like series starring Jude Law and hailing from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris Ford, has added Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) to its cast.

Other cast members confirmed at Star Wars Celebration include Ravi Cabot-Conyers (#BlackAF), Kyriana Kratter (BUNK’D) and Robert Timothy Smith, while the full line-up of directors includes Watts, The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), David Lowery (The Green Knight), Jake Scherier (Lodge 49, BEEF) and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari, The Mandalorian).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The movie Cocaine Bear will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock, beginning Friday, April 14.

* Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has picked up Justice for the People With Judge Milian, a new show hosted by Judge Marilyn Milian, to premiere this fall, our sister site Deadline reports. Milian’s The People’s Court was cancelled in February along with Judge Mathis, who will also host a new courtroom show for Allen Media Group this fall.

* The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s final weeks will welcome guests Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone. Additionally, Blackpink will appear in a new “Carpool Karaoke” segment during the final 12 episodes. The Late Late Show‘s final broadcast is set for Thursday, April 27.

* The UK action thriller series The Lazarus Project will now premiere Sunday, June 4 at 9/8c on TNT.

