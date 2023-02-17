The People's Court and Judge Mathis Cancelled After Decades on Daytime TV

Court is adjourned: Daytime courtroom shows The People’s Court and Judge Mathis have both been cancelled after more than two decades on the air each, according to our sister site Variety.

The decision came down on Friday from producers Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures Productions, who cited “the declining nature of the daytime syndication landscape” in making their decision, per Variety.

The current version of The People’s Court, with judge Marilyn Milian presiding, has aired since 2001, with Milian now the longest-serving host in the show’s storied history. Prior to Milian, Ed Koch served as the judge beginning in 1997, succeeded by Judge Judy’s husband Jerry Sheindlin. The original People’s Court, with judge Joseph Wapner, aired from 1981 to 1993.

Judge Mathis, hosted by former district court judge Greg Mathis, debuted in 1999, with Mathis becoming the second longest-serving judge in TV courtroom show history, behind only Judge Judy.

The People’s Court earned four Daytime Emmys for best courtroom show during Milian’s run, in 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2021. Judge Mathis won the award in 2018, becoming the first courtroom show led by a Black judge to do so.

Will you miss spending your days in The People’s Court and with Judge Mathis? Give us your verdict on the cancellations in the comments.