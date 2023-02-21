TVLine Items: Judge Mathis Returns, New Schmigadoon! Date and More

Court will be back in session with Judge Mathis.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has picked up Mathis Court With Judge Mathis, a new show hosted by Judge Greg Mathis, to premiere this fall, our sister site Variety reports. The news comes just days after Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures Productions announced the cancellation of the long-running Judge Mathis, which aired for 24 seasons.

The new court program is being pitched to different platforms at the moment, and is expected to be one-hour per episode.

* Season 2 of Apple TV+’s musical comedy Schmigadoon will now launch on Wednesday, April 5, two days earlier than its previously announced date.

* MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki — a weekly program in which the former White House press secretary tackles the biggest issues of the week, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers — will premiere Sunday, March 19 at noon ET (and stream the next day on Peacock).

* Rapper and actress Queen Latifah will host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, airing live on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c on BET. The ceremony will be simulcast on Paramount Global networks, including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

* Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) will star in the Prime Video comedy The Sticky, inspired by the true story of The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, in which $18 million dollars (CAD) of of Quebec’s national maple syrup was stolen, Variety reports.

