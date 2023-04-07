Was Clark Kent Badass? Did FBI Send Wrong Agent? Best Challenge in Ages? WrestleMania Win a Cheat? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Superman & Lois, The Mandalorian, The Challenge: World Championship and the FBI crossover event!

1 | Blue Bloods fans, do you agree with Frank’s decision to keep the female officer who was discovered to have an OnlyFans-type account?

2 | Did you laugh when that Rabbit Hole father/son scene eventually pulled back to reveal that Hailey had been sitting there the whole time they debated her trustworthiness?

3 | As compelling as that Succession showdown between Logan and his kids in the karaoke room was, weren’t you kinda hoping they’d stick around long enough to each sing a tune? (Like, what’s Shiv’s go-to song, ya think?)

4 | WWE fans, how deflating was it for Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania with interference from Solo Sikoa? And which was your favorite match of the weekend?

5 | Are you annoyed that The Good Doctor is dragging out the potential reveal that Glassman’s cancer has returned? And how are we feeling about Jared and Jordan as a potential item? Are you into it, or are you just feeling bad for Danny?

6 | Was CBS Mornings‘ chyron typist perhaps recovering from another manic Monday, with that misplaced apostrophe?

7 | At the beginning of this week’s Superman & Lois, did you think you had accidentally turned on Fire Country? And was Clark, as himself, going toe-to-toe with Candice’s dad the most badass moment in the show thus far?

8 | 🅐 Didn’t it work out well that all of the FBI crossover’s Italy crime scenes and sidewalk conversations had major Rome landmarks in the background? 🅑 Why was Nina, who is now working white collar crimes — and not, say, Maggie or Tiffany — sent to Italy with Jubal? (Other than to drum up drama for Scola?) 🅒 What was the bigger “Oh s–t!” moment, when it appeared that the terrorists’ target was POTUS, or when it was revealed to be JFK Airport? 🅓 Speaking of, if you were the airport CEO, would you have agreed with Remy’s assessment — though it panned out — that JFK should not be evacuated ASAP? 🅔 And did the scene shown here make you think the Feds were gonna storm Kristen’s house from Evil?

8 | On American Auto, was Sadie’s flower hack for her torn dress actually kind of beautiful?

10 | Was Ted Lasso reaching to think a PR exec could change an app’s slogan? After Wednesday’s episode, would you accept the idea of Nate redeeming himself by season’s end? Or has too much damage already been done? Did it occur to you that Bones and Honey, the exclusive club where Nate meets Rupert for drinks, is the same club that Beard, Baz, Jeremy and Paul snuck into in Season 2’s “Beard After Hours”? And finally, a very important question inspired by this week’s episode: Which is the better movie, No Strings Attached or Friends With Benefits?

11 | Any other Mandalorian fans curious to know Obsidian R2’s story? (Is it true that the only holograms he projects are BDSM videos?) And will any character, even as a one-off, now address Grogu as “Sir/Ser Grogu”?

12 | Did this week’s The Flash raise too many questions about how S.T.A.R. Labs — a cutting-edge research facility that was very famously the origin of at least one Central City calamity — apparently hasn’t been inspected for anything in nine years?? And did it really take Barry and Iris that long to figure out who the time thief was when the woman’s inability to identify a “breaker box” immediately set off our alarm bells?

13 | As out of character as it felt for The Conners‘ Darlene to try and seduce Ben by dancing around the living room, can we agree it was one of the funniest scenes in the Roseanne spinoff’s five-season history?

14 | Chicago Fire fans, did you think Carver and Violet were going to kiss during that ladder scene?

15 | Does Survivor‘s Jaime seem a tad too overconfident? And why didn’t anyone believe Carolyn when she spilled the tea on Josh’s fake idol?

16 | Was Farmer Wants a Wife’s Allen coached by producers to not tell anyone that Cassidy Jo begged him for the kiss that bent the other girls out of shape ? And that it was only a peck?

17 | Is The Challenge: World Championship low-key the best season the franchise has had in years? And wasn’t it refreshing to see someone (Survivor winner Sarah Lacina) finally stand up to Bananas instead of falling in line and taking his orders?

18 | Is BEEF‘s Remy Holt perhaps one of the cutest child actors ever? What do you make out of Amy’s half smile at the end of the premiere? And does this show have one of the best (and most nostalgic) soundtracks?

19 | Since Rise of the Pink Ladies supposedly follows Grease canon, what do we think Jackie Hoffman’s Assistant Principal McGee does in the next few years that gets her fired and replaced by the office duo from the movie?

20 | Following The Resident‘s cancellation, which do you like better: the report that Matt Czuchry is joining American Horror Story or the idea that he reprise his Good Wife role as Cary Agos on the spinoff Elsbeth?

21 | Good Trouble fans, did you groan at the “Evan has amnesia” twist?

22 | Sex Education fans, safe to say you’ll be seeing the Barbie movie this summer?

23 | Could Station 19‘s Bailey, Ben and Carina have demonstrated less of an understanding of what it meant to go undercover at the fake medical clinic? And — sorry, Andy — who else called Travis and Eli’s hookup the minute they met?

24 | Does a flat American accent just sound/look wrong coming out of Scottish SVU guest star Michelle Gomez?

25 | How on earth do Grey’s Anatomy‘s scenes from next week have Maggie asking Winston to move to Chicago with her after what seemed like a game-ending blowout? And did anyone not scream “Nooo!” when Simone asked almost-boyfriend Lucas to be her “man of honor”? Does she have no acquaintances outside the hospital?

26 | Do you wish that Law & Order: Organized Crime had given us (a lot) more of undercover Stabler dancing at the gay bar?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!