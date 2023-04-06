Ratings: The Masked Singer, Survivor and Chicago Fire Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor and Fox’s The Masked Singer tied for the Wednesday demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire copped the night’s largest audience.
CBS | Survivor (with 5 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, read recap) was down week-to-week — as were many Wednesday programs, with cable news still enjoying a post-Trump arrest viewership spike. True Lies (2.2 mil/0.2) dipped to a new viewership low but held steady in the demo.
NBC | Chicago Med (6.2 mil/0.4), Fire (6.6 mil/0.5, read Jesse Spencer post mortem) and P.D. (4.9 mil/0.4) were each down a tenth or two.
FOX | The Masked Singer (3.6 mil/0.6) dipped while Farmer Wants a Wife (2 mil/0.3) was steady.
THE CW | The Flash (530K/0.1, watch extended Stephen Amell trailer) and Riverdale (280K/0.1, read recap) both gained viewers.
ABC | The Conners (3.5 mil/0.5), Not Dead Yet (2.1 mil/0.3) and One Million Small Things (1.7 mil/0.2, read post mortem) were all steady, whereas The Goldbergs (2.2 mil/0.3) and Abbott (2.7 mil/0.4) dipped.
