Chicago Fire: Will Casey Move Back to the Windy City? Jesse Spencer Reveals Whether He'd Ever Return Full-Time

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk!

Chicago Fire vet Jesse Spencer‘s latest return visit to the NBC drama left viewers with a big question: Could Captain Matt Casey be plotting a permanent move back to the Windy City?

Throughout Wednesday’s episode, the firefighter made note of how Ben Darden, the son of Casey’s late best friend, is planning to go to college next year, meaning both of the Darden boys will soon be out on their own. With Casey’s time as their legal guardian in Portland nearing its end, Chief Boden asked Casey when he’d be relocating back to Chicago. Casey, in turn, noted that there’s some things that would have to line up before that… like a reunion with his ex-girlfriend Sylvie Brett?

In addition to looping Kidd into a Department of Homeland Security task force against a possible domestic terrorist attack, Casey also used his trip to feel out where things stood with Sylvie, whom he discovered is dating someone new.

“If he does end this job in Oregon in the next year or whatever or two years, Firehouse 51 will be there, but will she still be there?” Spencer posits.

With all of the episode’s talk about Casey possibly coming back home one day, we asked Spencer if he’d ever return to the series full-time. Read his answer below, as well as his thoughts on Casey’s romantic future.

TVLINE | Are we going to see Casey beyond this episode?

I don’t know. I don’t think so because he’s coming to nominate Kidd as the first-responder liaison to work with the DHS and the FBI if there is this potential attack. So if there is one, he’s not going to be around when it happens. He’s really handing the reins over to Kidd. So this is going to be her storyline going forward.

TVLINE | It did feel like they left things a bit open-ended with Casey, though. He makes a couple of mentions of how Ben is going to college next year, but there’s some things that would need to line up for Casey to move back to Chicago. Would you ever consider coming back to the show full-time?

Oh, that’s a tough question. I think I’m always open to it. I never say never. When I left the show, I talked to [co-showrunner] Derek [Haas] and everybody and said, “Listen, if it makes sense to bring me in for a storyline that you think would be appropriate for Casey to come in for, I’m happy to pop in for an episode.” But in terms of like long-term or something, I don’t think so.

TVLINE | When he says that there’s some things that would need to line up for him to move back to Chicago, it seems like he’s referring to Brett. But then with their final scene together, did you interpret that as like a goodbye?

I feel like it’s messy. There’s a lot of stuff going on there. I saw it as both. I think he would like to come back, and there is the potential to come back, but only if it is right… But if this job wraps up, and the kids are all doing good and they get to school, that’s the only reason he left. He didn’t leave because they fell out of love. So he is sniffing around to see if Brett is still open to it.

TVLINE | I found it interesting that Casey lied about seeing someone. But after that ending, do you think he’s accepted that maybe it’s time to move on?

Well, I’m not sure what will happen after that. I think he’ll go back to Portland and then just get back into his role as dad and just jump back into what he’s doing there. But he’s, obviously, expressed not outright, but she knows that he’s probably still in love with her, and he’s wondering if she still is and [if] she’s still open to it. The good thing is I don’t know, and I kind of like that. I like that not knowing thing, if that’s actually a possibility in the future.

TVLINE | What do you think Casey is taking away from this latest visit to Chicago?

That domestic terrorism is everywhere! [Laughs] And who’s the terrorist if you hurt someone? Are you the terrorist? He’s like a love terrorist. He’s destroying hearts wherever he goes. Bad man. Very bad man. [Laughs]