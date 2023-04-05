Ziwe Cancelled at Showtime

TV’s late-night landscape just got a little emptier. Showtime has cancelled its talk show Ziwe after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Ziwe‘s Season 2 finale, which aired last Christmas, now serves as its series ender. Hosted by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, the satirical variety show featured interviews with celebrity guests, musical numbers and sketches.

With the cancellations of Ziwe and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (which came down last July), Peacock’s Amber Ruffin now remains as late-night’s lone female host. As reported by our sister site Deadline, The Amber Ruffin Show will move forward as a series of specials, rather than weekly episodes.

In other Showtime news, the premium cabler has handed a six-episode series order to Seasoned, a comedy starring Mandy Patinkin and wife Kathryn Grody that’s inspired by the couple’s unorthodox real-life marriage of 43 years.

But as Showtime prepares for an upcoming merge with Paramount+, the network appears to be cleaning house: Recent cancellations include American Gigolo, City on a Hill, The First Lady, Let the Right One In and The L Word: Generation Q, while Billions appears poised to end with its upcoming seventh season.

Deadline was first to report Ziwe‘s cancellation. Will you miss it? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.