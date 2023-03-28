Billions Poised to End With Season 7 at Showtime, Co-Star Dan Soder Reveals

It appears Billions is cashing out.

Showtime’s long-running drama series will conclude with its upcoming seventh season, according to cast member Dan Soder. 40+ TV Shows Ending in 2023

Soder, who has co-starred since Season 1 as stock trader Mafee, first let the final-season news slip during a weekend appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night in Chicago. “Season 7, the final season of Billions, is on its way,” Soder began, before adding, “Am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that.”

“It doesn’t matter. You just said it,” anchor Mike Berman offered, to which Soder replied, “It’s the final season.” (TVLine has reached out to Showtime for comment.)

A Season 7 premiere date has yet to be set, but we do know that Damian Lewis will return as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in six of the alleged swan song’s 12 episodes. Lewis previously left the series during its Season 5 finale and was ostensibly replaced by Corey Stoll as billionaire business titan Mike Prince.

Meanwhile, Showtime — which will soon merge with streaming service Paramount+ — is currently developing a quartet of potential Billions spinoffs, including Millions (about thirtysomething financial mogul wannabes in Manhattan) and Trillions (based on “fictional stories of the richest people in the world”). A Miami-set and London-set offshoot are also in the works; get more details on those projects here.

How do you feel about Billions possibly wrapping up with Season 7? Tell us below!