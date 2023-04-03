Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Sets the Record Straight on Her Exit From HBO Series: 'I Actually Did Not Walk Off Set'

Seven months after announcing that she would not return to HBO’s Euphoria, actress Barbie Ferreira publicly addressed her rumor-laden exit from the show.

“I actually did not walk off set,” Ferreira said in the April 3 edition of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd podcast. She seemed to refer to a Daily Beast report from February 2022 in which “production sources” alleged that the actress had done so several times, in addition to one time she had to be helped from set after sustaining an injury while shooting a scene. “I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an x-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?” she said on the podcast. Regarding the scene in question, which took place in and around a hot tub, HBO in March 2022 denied that the production was unsafe, saying in a statement it “was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols” and “there were never any formal inquiries raised.”

The same Daily Beast article alleged heightened tension between series creator Sam Levinson and Ferreira, whose character, Kat, didn’t do much in Season 2. On the podcast, she said the decision to leave was “mutual” and based on Kat’s dwindling role in the greater story.

Of the potential storylines for her character, Ferreira said: “I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that, either.”

When Ferreira first announced her departure from the Emmy-winning series, she wrote on Instagram: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

TVLine has reached out to HBO for comment.

