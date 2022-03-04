Euphoria: HBO Refutes Toxic/Unsafe Workplace Allegations in Season 2

Claims that Euphoria Season 2 working conditions were toxic or unsafe are invalid, HBO says.

In a statement obtained by TVLine, the premium cable network says that the sophomore season of the popular high school drama took place in “full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.”

A Daily Beast story published in February cited “production sources” who said that Barbie Ferreira — who plays Kat — slipped and injured herself while shooting Episode 4’s hot-tub scene; the story also reported complaints of longer-than-necessary, 15- to 17-hour shooting days.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority,” the network says in the statement. “The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

TVLine has reached out to SAG-AFTRA for comment.

Euphoria‘s Season 2 finale aired Sunday (read a recap) and amassed 6.6 million total viewers across all platforms including HBO Max, up 30 percent from the week prior, 5-1/2 times as big as Season 1 finale night viewership, and marking a new series high.