Euphoria Finale Draws Series High in Audience, Up 30% From Week Prior

It apparently was standing room only for Lexi’s wild production of Our Life, to look at Euphoria‘s season-ending audience.

The dark li’l HBO drama’s Season 2 finale on Sunday amassed 6.6 million total viewers across all platforms including HBO Max, up 30 percent from the week prior, 5-1/2 times as big as Season 1 finale night viewership, and marking a new series high.

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B”; read recap.

To date, Euphoria Season 2 episodes are averaging 16.3 million viewers with delayed playback, marking the best performance for any season of an HBO series other than Game of Thrones. And viewership for the Season 2 premiere (released Jan. 9) is approaching 19 million viewers in the U.S.

WarnerMedia is also claiming that Euphoria ranked as “the No. 1 title on HBO Max in the U.S. for the seventh week in a row,” as well as “the top series for the week” in both Latin America and Europe.

Euphoria was renewed for a third season earlier this month.

