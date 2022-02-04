Euphoria Renewed for Season 3

Prepare to celebrate like Cassie in a hot tub: Euphoria will be back for Season 3, TVLine has learned. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Created, written, directed and executive-produced by Sam Levinson (and based on the Israeli series of the same name), Euphoria follows 17-year-old Rue (played by Zendaya) as she tries to find hope while dealing with the crippling pressures of grief and addiction.

Season 2 also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams. The season finale is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Off the air for some two-and-a-half years (save for a pair of mid-pandemic standalone specials), Euphoria‘s proper Season 2 premiere debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, and to date has amassed more than 14 million viewers across platforms — more than double the average audience of Season 1.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

