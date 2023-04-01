Heels Reveals First Season 2 Footage, Narrows Down Awaited Release Date

On the heels of WrestleMania 39, Stephen Amell is giving wrestling fans something to celebrate.

The actor shared new footage for the long-awaited Season 2 of his Starz wrestling drama, Heels on Twitter Saturday. According to Amell, the new season will arrive this summer and will take the DWL to “another level.”

The series follows Jack Spade (Amell), a family man and wrestler with big dreams to expand the Duffy Wrestling League beyond its small-town roots — which is made even more difficult by rival company Florida Wrestling Dystopia attempting to poach his kid brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig).

The Season 2 clip (watch it below) shows a flashback to when Jack and his brother were friendly, a far cry from their real-life-brawl in the Season 1 finale. Its freshman season ended on Oct. 10, 2021 with Jack and Ace exchanging blows, and Crystal (Kelli Berglund) becoming the DWL’s first female champion. Series creator Michael Waldron (Loki) previously opened up to TVLine about his hopes for Season 2, including the potential to explore the fallout from that main event match.

This summer the DWL goes to another level… but first… you have to see how it all started. #HeelsS2 pic.twitter.com/UtXinkMghp — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 1, 2023

In addition to Amell, Ludwig and Berglund, Heels also stars Chris Bauer, Mike O’Malley (who also serves as showrunner), Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Alison Luff and Mary McCormack.

Amell’s announcement comes months after his guest appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Inside of You, where he revealed that the new season was delayed because of Lionsgate’s split from Starz, which they acquired back in 2016 for $4.4 billion.

At the time the podcast was recorded in September 2022, Amell said they were “untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming [Season 2] on the first of July and we don’t have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3.”

He added: “I know there are meetings that are starting to happen about writing for Season 3.”