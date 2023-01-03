Heels Season 2: Stephen Amell Offers Timetable for Delayed Episodes

Starz renewed the wrestling drama Heels for Season 2 back in November 2021, and yet new episodes have not premiered.

Series star Stephen Amell, in his latest guest appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, gave an update on the heavily delayed new season, assuring fans that Season 2 will be released at some point.

“Heels is coming out eventually,” Amell said, noting that he anticipates new episodes coming in the “first or second quarter of 2023.”

According to the actor, the delay is the result of Lionsgate splitting from Starz, which they acquired back in 2016 for $4.4 billion.

“They are now in the process of, as best I understand it, ‘untangling’ that partnership,’” Amell explained. “As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming [Season 2] on the first of July and we don’t have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3.”

“I know there are meetings that are starting to happen about writing for Season 3,” he continued, “but in the normal order of things, we would have more information than we do right now.”

At the time the podcast was recorded (back in September), Amell noted that showrunner Mike O’Malley was “putting the finishing touches” on the Season 2 finale. 'Missing' Shows Found!

Despite the delay, Amell isn’t too concerned about the show’s future.

“I would be worried if I didn’t think the season was spectacular, and I think the season is spectacular,” he said. “It’s way better. More story, more scope…. And it also felt more like a cohesive season because we actually shot it in order and were subject to COVID ‘hiccups’ but not COVID catastrophes.”

Said Amell, “I’m still very, very confident that there’s going to be more [Heels] to film.”

In addition to Amell, Heels also stars Alexander Ludwig, Kelli Berglund, Chris Bauer, Mike O’Malley (who pulls double duty as showrunner), Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Alison Luff and Mary McCormack.

Are you looking forward to Heels Season 2?