David Alan Grier Joins NBC Comedy Pilot Opposite Wendi McLendon-Covey

David Alan Grier is the latest sitcom vet to scrub in at St. Denis Medical, NBC’s mockumentary comedy pilot. Pilot Season 2023: Your Guide to All the (Possible!) New Shows

Written by Justin Spitzer and Eric Leding (the duo behind American Auto and Superstore), St. Denis Medical follows doctors and nurses in an underfunded Oregon hospital as they juggle trying to help patients while holding on to their own sanity.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Grier will fill the role of Ron, a divorced Emergency Department doctor “who has accepted that the thrill is gone.”

The Goldbergs matriarch Wendi McLendon-Covey previously was cast on St. Denis Medical as Joyce, a former oncological surgeon with big dreams for the future of the titular hospital, where she now serves as executive director. McLendon-Covey’s casting came just weeks after TVLine reported that ABC’s ’80s-set The Goldbergs would be ending its 10-season run with the upcoming May 3 finale.

As for Grier, his more recent TV credits include (but are by no means limited to!) The Carmichael Show, The Cool Kids, The Resident, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Hulu’s The Patient and ABC’s Beauty and the Beast 30th Celebration special, where he portrayed Cogsworth.