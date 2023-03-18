Wendi McLendon-Covey to Headline NBC Comedy Pilot St. Denis Medical

The Goldbergs vet Wendi McLendon-Covey is taking charge of St. Denis Medical at NBC.

Written by Justin Spitzer and Eric Leding, the duo behind American Auto and Superstore, the mockumentary comedy pilot follows doctors and nurses in an underfunded Oregon hospital as they juggle trying to help patients while holding on to their own sanity.

McLendon-Covey will play “Joyce, the Executive Director of St. Denis Medical and former oncological surgeon with big dreams for the future of St. Denis — dreams not currently being realized,” our sister site Deadline reports.

The casting announcement comes just weeks after TVLine reported that ABC’s ’80s-set comedy The Goldbergs is ending its 10-season run with the upcoming May 3 finale. Loosely based on the life of creator Adam F. Goldberg, the series currently stars McLendon-Covey (as Beverly), Sean Giambrone (as Adam), Troy Gentile (as Barry), Hayley Orrantia (as Erica) and Sam Lerner (as Erica’s husband Geoff).

“It’s been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade,” McLendon-Covey said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “I’m really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I’m so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience.”

In addition to her 10 years as The Goldbergs’ Bev, McLendon-Covey’s TV credits include Reno 911!, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, Rules of Engagement and voice work on myriad shows.