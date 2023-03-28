The X-Files Returns? Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Eyes ‘Diverse’ Reboot of Classic Sci-Fi Series

The truth is, once again, out there.

Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler is developing a “diverse” reboot of the classic sci-fi drama The X-Files, original series creator Chris Carter said in a recent Canadian podcast.

Carter mentioned the new project in the March 27 edition of On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko, during a segment that celebrated the 30th anniversary of the show (which shot its first five seasons in Vancouver before moving production to California).

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast,” Carter said. “So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.”

A rep for 20th Television, which produced the original series and its recent two-season revival, declined comment. TVLine has reached out to Coogler and Carter, as well. TVLine, meanwhile, has learned that Coogler’s potential series would not be for Fox.

In related news, an animated comedy spinoff of the original series is not moving forward at Fox. The potential series received a script and presentation commitment from Fox in August 2020; Carter was attached to executive-produce but not write or serve as showrunner. The X-Files: Albuquerque would have followed an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with.

