The X-Files Albuquerque: Animated Spinoff Not Moving Forward at Fox

The X-Files: Albuquerque — an animated comedy spinoff of the live-action classic — is not moving forward at Fox, TVLine has learned. The network, which declined to comment for this story, first announced the project’s development back in August 2020.

News of the ‘toon offshoot’s demise comes amid buzz that a new iteration of The X-Files, shepherded by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler, is in the works (full story here). TVLine has learned, however, that Coogler’s X-Files would not be for Fox.

The X-Files: Albuquerque, of which original series creator Chris Carter was attached to exec-produce (but not write/showrun), was not slated to revolve around David Duchovny‘s Mulder and Gillian Anderson‘s Scully. Rather, the ill-fated series would have centered on a an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with.

Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko (Netflix’s Paradise PD) wrote the pilot.

The live-action X-Files ran for nine seasons on Fox (1993-2002), spawned two feature films (in 1998 and 2008) before eventually returning 2016 for the first two revival seasons. In 2018, shortly after the conclusion of the second revival season, Fox’s then-CEO Gary Newman announced that “there are no plans to do another season at the moment.” Newman’s comments came on the heels of Anderson declaring that Season 11 (aka the second revival season) represented her swan song as Scully.

Carter, however, was not ready to declare the franchise dead and buried. “I can’t imagine there wouldn’t be more X-Files, in some shape or form,” he told TVLine at the time. “I think there are lots more stories to tell and ways to tell them. I’m leaving this as a giant cliffhanger, and Gillian has announced that she’s not coming back. Hard-core X-Files fans know there have been no real endings on the show.”