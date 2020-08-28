The X-Files Animated Comedy Spinoff In Development at Fox

RELATED STORIES The X-Files: A Deep Dive Into Mulder and Scully’s Love Story (Which Began Waaaay Before You Thought It Did)

The two-dimensional truth is out there.

An animated comedy spinoff of The X-Files is in development at Fox, with series creator Chris Carter attached to exec-produce (but not write/showrun), TVLine has learned exclusively. Titled The X-Files: Albuquerque, the ‘toon offshoot — which has received a script and presentation commitment from Fox — will not revolve around David Duchovny‘s Mulder and Gillian Anderson‘s Scully. Rather, the potential series will center an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with. They’re essentially the X-Files’ B-team.

Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko (Netflix’s Paradise PD) will pen the pilot and serve as EPs alongside Carter and former X-Files scribe Gabe Rotter. Bento Box serves as the animation studio.

The live-action X-Files ran for nine seasons on Fox (1993-2002), spawned two feature films (in 1998 and 2008) before eventually returning 2016 for the first two revival seasons. In 2018, shortly after the conclusion of the second revival season, Fox’s then-CEO Gary Newman announced that “there are no plans to do another season at the moment.” Newman’s comments came on the heels of Anderson declaring that Season 11 (aka the second revival season) represented her swan song as Scully.

Carter, however, was not ready to declare the franchise dead and buried. “I can’t imagine there wouldn’t be more X-Files, in some shape or form,” he told TVLine at the time. “I think there are lots more stories to tell and ways to tell them. I’m leaving this as a giant cliffhanger, and Gillian has announced that she’s not coming back. Hard-core X-Files fans know there have been no real endings on the show.”